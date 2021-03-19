Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to 2025, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The data center liquid cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period attributed to the increasing application in the end-user industries such as banking & financial services, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, entertainment & media, manufacturing and government. The liquid cooling solution aids in offering efficient cooling for the large density data centers. The data centers are associated with improved IT equipment and for use in a high-density network zone. The IT & telecom sector has a growing demand for these solutions that is due to the rise in data center infrastructure. The increasing number of users and rising adoption of different technologies regarding media and digital content are growing the demand for secure data centers across the IT & telecom sector.

Healthcare organizations setting up data center to store hospitals data. The healthcare sector requires a cooling system such as liquid recirculating chillers, cold plates and heat exchanger to replace large heat loads from data centers. Additionally, immersion liquid cooling solutions utilized coolants which are non-toxic owing to which there is an increasing adoption of this solution in the healthcare industry. These advantages of liquid cooling solutions are fuelling the growth of the data center liquid cooling in the healthcare sector.

An increasing number of initiatives taken by the government towards digitization of information leads to the rising number of the data center in the facilities. The growing requirement for information security that leads to rising demand for high-performance data centers that require high server frequency creates demand for data center cooling market. The liquid cooling solution is the highly cost-efficient as compared to air-cooled solutions. This factor propels the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in the government sector during the forecast period.

BFSI sector is benefited through digitization and the rising number of customers which are using different applications of banking that result in the growth of data centers in the banking and financial services industry. The data centers in banking and financial services are benefited through server frequency which generates a large amount of heat and needs powerful cooling infrastructure. The liquid cooling solution is growing in the BFSI sector across the globe due to its capacity to offer efficient high-performance cooling to large data center facilities. Thus, this factor propels the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in the banking and financial services.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market- Segmentation

By Type

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Direct Liquid Cooling

By End-User

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Government

Other

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Alfa Laval, Inc.

Asetek, Inc.

BitFury Group

Chilldyne, Inc.

CooIIT Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

DCX The Liquid Cooling Co.

Fujitsu, Ltd.

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corp.

Iceotope Technologies, Ltd.

Lenovo Group, Ltd.

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

