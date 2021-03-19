Building Thermal Insulation Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2019-2025

The building thermal insulation market is projected to grow at a 4.2% attributed to the rising application in the end-user industry such as residential and commercial. Roof insulation enables in lowering down the total energy consumption cost by offering a higher comfort level for the occupants and enables them to decrease the HVAC equipment requirements. Additionally, the rising number of single housing is anticipated to fuel the market.

In residential, it is important to insulate the ceiling and roof that are followed by floor, water pipes and walls. In large commercial buildings, it is properly insulated to decrease costs and keep building tenants comfortable and it also secures the environment from unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing the application of the product on the exterior and interior walls and rising product penetration for the insulation of cavity walls is anticipated to boost the growth of the buildings thermal insulation market. The different application methods of insulation include external wall insulation with fibrous slabs, external roof & wall with sprayed insulation, external thermal insulation composite system with rigid slab and roof insulation with a waterproofing membrane.

The growing demand to reduce the energy costs of HVAC application and rising product penetration for floor insulation in the extremely cold region is anticipated to boost the floor application. Thermal insulation has applications in flooring including basement, crawl space, garage, and cantilever. Energy consumption for heating and cooling in urban Chinese buildings is 2-3 times higher per unit of floor space compared to buildings in comparable climates in developed countries, primarily due to the poor insulation performance of the buildings. Thermal insulation can come in many different forms. Flexible fibers can be formed into blankets including mats, batts, and rolls, which are used in roof insulation, stud walls and under suspended timber floors.

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Mineral Wool

Glass Wool/Fiberglass

Cellulose

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene

Other

By End-Users

Commercial

Residential

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Arkema S.A.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corp.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Firestone Building Products Co., LLC

GAF Materials, LLC

Huntsman Corp.

Icynene, Inc.

Johns Manville Corp. (A Berkshire Hathaway Company)

Kingspan Group

Knauf Gips KG

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain S.A.

