Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Share 2019: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report to 2025

AI chipsets market is likely to show positive growth attributed to the amalgamation of high processing hardware with various AI technologies such as digital personal assistants, deep learning, robotics, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware processing and querying to develop the AI-featured products. The robotics industry is rapidly increasing and is anticipated to exhibit considerably to the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets industry during the forecast period. The robots have been largely adopted in various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and industrial applications. As per the International Federation of Robotics, the annual sales of robots from 2013 to 2017 grew by 114% and in 2018 the sales value of $16.5 billion, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. Due to this, there is a substantial growth rate in the market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market

The robotics process automation is anticipated to show a positive growth due to attractive characteristics of AI robots includes low technical barriers, improved accuracy, enhanced productivity, consistency, and reliability. Additionally, robotics process automation technology is applicable to processes that are consistent, routine and prone to human error. The robots are capable of simplifying daily tasks. For instance, Amazon Alexa uses NLP to offer virtual assistance using voice commands. The robotics is being used for managing tasks such as assessing X-rays, CT scans, and data entries and among others. Many key vendors are developing superior robot brains that would aids machines to operate autonomously by developing, for instance, Rethink Robotics Baxter is a research robot that is trained accordingly. Likely, human-like robots are invented by Hanson robotics that is capable to carry a conversation and recall personal history. Hence, increasing the adoption of AI-based robots will create opportunities for the AI chipset market.

To learn more about this report request a sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market

Recent Activity

In May 2018, Google introduced a new generation for its TPU (Tensor Processing Units) machine learning hardware and it is the third version of its AI chips. The TPU would enable Google enhanced applications that use AI to do things such as voice recognition, pick up underlying emotions in written text and spot objects in photos and videos. The new TPU pod is eight times more powerful with up to 100 petaflops in performance.

In December 2017, IBM Corp. and Nvidia come into a partnership to produce new chips for AI and machine learning. IBM’s new Power9 lines up of chips for servers are faster connections that enable the processor to work closely with graphic processing chips from Nvidia.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Agriculture

Other

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Adapteva, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

ARM Holdings

Baidu, Inc.

Broadcom, Ltd.

Google, LLC

Graphcore, Ltd.

Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc.

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (A Huawei Company)

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Mythic Inc.

NEC Corp

Nvidia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research