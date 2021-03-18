Security and Surveillance Radar Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Security and Surveillance Radar Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 11.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027. The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.

Company Profiles

ASELSAN A.-

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

By Type of Platform

Maritime Security and Surveillance Radar

Land-Based Security and Surveillance Radar

Airborne Security and Surveillance Radar

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Security and Surveillance Radar Market .

. The market share of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Security and Surveillance Radar Market Report

What was the Security and Surveillance Radar Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Security and Surveillance Radar Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security and Surveillance Radar Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

