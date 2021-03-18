Robot End-Effector Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The robot end effector market is expected to achieve a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Emerging markets are paying more attention to automation due to fierce competition in the market, and product quality needs to be improved along with increasing production rates to maintain efficiency and productivity. This is leading to robotic innovations including end effectors for different surfaces and different degrees of freedom to handle everyday tasks.

Major companies in the robot end-effector market are Zimmer Group (Germany), Schunk (Germany), Schmalz (US), Destaco (US), Robotiq (Canada), Applied Robotics (US), EMI Corp. (US), Festo (Germany), KUKA (Germany), Soft Robotics (US), Tünkers (Germany), ATI Industrial Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Weiss Robotics (Germany), Piab AB (Sweden), KUKA (Germany), FIPA (Germany), SMC (Japan), IPR (Germany), IAI (Japan), JH Robotics (US), Bastian Solutions (US), and RAD (US). Apart from these, OnRobot (Denmark) and IPR (Germany) are few of the emerging companies in the market.

Robot End-Effector Market Segmentation

By Type:

Welding Guns

Grippers

Suction Cups

Clamps

Tool Changers

Others (Deburring, Milling, Soldering, And Painting Tools)

By Application:

Handling

Assembly

Welding

Dispensing

Processing

Others (Cutting and Soldering)

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

E-Commerce

Others (Oil and Gas; Paper and Printing; Foundry And Forging; Ceramics And Stone; Construction; And Wood)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Robot End-Effector Market .

. The market share of the Robot End-Effector Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Robot End-Effector Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Robot End-Effector Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Key Questions Answered by Robot End-Effector Market Report

What was the Robot End-Effector Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Robot End-Effector Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robot End-Effector Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

