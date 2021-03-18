US Medical Device Technology Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

US medical device technology market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The medical device technology is growing at a rapid rate in the US, backed by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as CVD, respiratory, and other diseases. Realizing this factor, the global key market players are continuously expanding their reach across the country and the globe. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Co., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and covers almost one-third of the revenue generated by the medical device technology market across the globe.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of US Medical Device Technology Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-medical-device-technology-market

These market players generate a majority of their revenue from the US, owing to the high spending of government on the deployment of advanced medical facilities in hospitals, research institutes, and diagnostic centers. Moreover, the market players are continuously developing advanced medical device technologies, inbuilt with sensors and automation, which is expected to further gain a huge market value in the US during the forecast period. This growth is further backed by the rising chronic diseases in the country, which in turn, will augment the demand for medical device technology during the forecast period.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-medical-device-technology-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type

Key Companies Profiled- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Co., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in base year?

Which segment will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiology Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Others (Endoscopy Devices and Respiratory Care Devices)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-medical-device-technology-market

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

BioSig Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Zenith Technologies Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research