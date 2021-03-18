UK Medical Device Technology Market Report 2020: By Key Players, Type, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

UK medical device technology market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Before Brexit, UK followed the rules and regulations for medical devices, as imposed by the European Union. However, post Brexit, the country has announced new rules and regulations regarding the medical devices. These new regulations are expectedly to offer growth to the market in the country, as now the manufacturers do not have to comply the EU-based long hailing norms. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has posted new regulations regarding medical devices placed on the market in Great Britain (and Northern Ireland and European Union (EU)) starting January 01, 2021.

From January 01, 2021, the roles and responsibilities of companies engaged in the manufacturing and supplying medical devices, including IVDs, will slightly change. Manufacturers that are planning to place a device on the Great Britain will first need to register with the MHRA. The Government of UK will continue to accept CE marked devices on the Great Britain market until June 30, 2023. Manufacturers will need to comply with relevant product marking and conformity assessment requirements for medical devices, including IVDs. As of January 01, 2021, medical devices placed on the Great Britain market will need to have either a UKCA mark or a CE marking, depending on which legislation the device has been certified.

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type

Countries Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Co., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UK Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiology Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Others (Endoscopy Devices and Respiratory Care Devices)

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

