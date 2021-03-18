Remote Firing Systems Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Remote Firing Systems Market was valued at USD 20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20 USD 2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

This report contains an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenues of market leaders, followers, and destroyers. Locks are implemented differently by region and country, so the same impact varies by region and segment. This report has covered the current short- and long-term impacts on the market and will help decision makers prepare an overview of the short- and long-term strategies of companies by region.

Company Profiles

Orica Mining Services

Solar Industries Limited

Austin Powder

Dynitec

Iskra

Ideal Industrial Explosives

Tamar Explosives

Mas Zengrange

Blasterone

Detnet

Remote Firing Systems Market Segmentation

By Initiating Device:

Initiation System

Detonator

By Application:

Mining & Quarrying

Construction

Road Construction

Military

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

