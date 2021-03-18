North American Medical Device Technology Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

North America medical device technology market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The huge US FDA approvals for innovative CVD along with the growing adoption of minimally invasive/non-invasive cardiac surgeries are some of the major factors augmenting the market growth in the region. The geriatric population is more inclined to the risk of heart related diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence and prevalence rate of heart attacks are highest in North America, which is responsible for around 0.7 million fatalities in the region every year.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual in the US has a heart attack in every 40 seconds, estimating to around 805,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, unhealthy diet, and sedentary lifestyle are the major factors that are giving rise to the incidence and prevalence rates of heart diseases. Along with the US, around 1.6 million fatalities occur every year, owing to the heart stroke and at least 1.3 million Canadians live with heart diseases, as per the Heart & Stroke Foundation. This fact is further supporting the rise in the cardiology devices, offering growth to the medical device technology market in North America.

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type

Countries Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Co., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment/region will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiology Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Others (Endoscopy Devices and Respiratory Care Devices)

North America Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation by Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

BioSig Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Zenith Technologies Ltd.

