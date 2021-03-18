European Medical Device Technology Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

European medical device technology market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). In Europe, the developed economies, such as UK, Germany, spends a huge %age of GDP in the betterment of healthcare settings every year. It is considered as second largest medical device technology market, after North America. The domestic market players as well as the global market players are continuously focussing on the development of advanced technologies in the medical devices, such as devices equipped with sensors, automation, among others. There are several patents have been filed in the past decade regarding the advanced technologies in the medical devices.

As per MedTech Europe, in 2016, around 12,200 patent applications were filed with the European Patent Office (EPO) in the field of medical technology, where around 7.7% of the total number of applications for medical device technology. This is still more than any other sector in Europe. Around 41.0% of these patent applications were filed from European countries (EU28, Switzerland, and Norway) and 59.0% from other countries. In comparison, around 5,700 applications were filed in the pharmaceutical field and around 5,700 also in the field of biotechnology. While over the last decade the number of EPO filings in the field of medical technology has doubled, pharma and biotech patent applications were relatively stagnant.

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment/region will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiology Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Others (Endoscopy Devices and Respiratory Care Devices)

European Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

