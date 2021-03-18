Asia-Pacific Medical Device Technology Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific medical device technology market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Rising medical tourism has been witnessed across several countries. In Asia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and Philippines are the major destinations in the medical tourism market. In India, the major factors leading to the rise in medical tourism include the increasing presence of multi-specialty hospitals and skilled medical professionals. Low-cost treatment and better-quality healthcare are further supporting the growth of the Indian medical tourism. This, in turn, is expected to raise the demand for medical device technology market in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Asia-Pacific Medical Device Technology Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-medical-device-technology-market

Players in the healthcare ecosystem in Singapore are employing technologies including robotics and automation to free up nurses from repetitive, manual tasks and surgeries. Singapore offers several benefits which include advanced treatment standards, associated with medical tourism. In India, the Joint Commission International (JCI) – accredited hospitals are 21 and are growing significantly. India competes mainly with Thailand and Singapore for medical tourism in Asia-Pacific. Apart from this, increasing focus on the opening of new super-specialty hospitals in India is further creating an opportunity for medical tourism, which is further expected to drive the medical device technology market in the region.

To learn more about this report request a sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-medical-device-technology-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type

Countries Covered- China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Companies Profiled- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Co., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment/region will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

In Vitro Diagnostics Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiology Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Others (Endoscopy Devices and Respiratory Care Devices)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-medical-device-technology-market

Asia-Pacific Medical Device Technology Market – Segmentation by Geography

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research