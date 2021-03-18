Pesticide Residue Testing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Pesticide Residue Testing Market was valued at $35 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2027. Regionally, Europe has the largest share of the global market. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, is expected to report growth at a higher CAGR. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into feed and pet food, crops and food and beverage. Of these, the food and beverage industry held the largest share in the global market.

Key Market Players:

Key market players in this sector include ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas S.A., Asurequality Ltd., Eurofins Scientific Se, Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SCS Global Services, SGS S.A., Silliker, Inc., and Symbio Laboratories.

Pesticide Residue Testing Market Segmentation

By Type

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Others (Other Pesticides and Fungicides)

By Technology

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Gas Chromatography

Single Residue Method

Multi Residue Method

Others (Liquid-Liquid Micro Extraction and, Solid-Phase Extraction)

By Food Tested

Meat and Poultry

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Fruits

Vegetables

Others (Cereals, Grains, and Pulses)

By Class

Organochlorines

Organophosphates

Organonitrogens

Carbamates

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

