Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Wi-Fi chipset market size exceeded USD 15 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2021 and 2027. Worldwide shipments will reach about 4 billion units annually by 2026.

The Wi-Fi chipset is a device’s internal hardware part that helps communicate with other Wi-Fi enabled devices. The Wi-Fi chipset market will increase in demand as the adoption of connected home devices increases in developed countries.

A full report of Wi-Fi Chipset Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wi-fi-chipsets-market/37943/

The major players in the market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Quantenna Communications Inc. (U.S.), and Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada).

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation

By Product:

Smartphones

Tablet

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

By IEEE Standards:

11ay

11ad

11ax

11ac Wave1

11ac Wave2

11n (SB and DB)

11b/g

By Band

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri-Band

By MIMO Configuration

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

1×1

2×2

3×3

4×4

8×8

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Portable Battery Pack Market .

. The market share of the Portable Battery Pack Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Portable Battery Pack Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Portable Battery Pack Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report

What was the Wi-Fi Chipset Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Wi-Fi Chipset Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404