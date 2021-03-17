European HPLC Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

European HPLC market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising R&D investment in the region coupled with growth in clinical research is the major factor that propels the market growth. Pharmaceutical R&D spending in European economies is significantly improving the healthcare sector and the life of patients. With the substantial spending on the research activities; medical discoveries, drug development, and technological integrations are being accelerated at a rapid pace. Public and private investments are supporting the R&D spending of the region that further provides ample opportunity to the HPLC in the region.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Russia recorded the highest expenditure of 28.8% of the GDP in the European pharmaceutical industry in 2016. Further, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, and UK accounted for the expenditure of 19.1%, 17.7%, 14.7%, 14.3%, 13.9%, and 11.4% respectively in 2016. The substantial expenditure is promoting the pharmaceutical R&D and drug discovery in the European pharmaceutical industry as industry players are focused on core research work while manufacturing is being outsourced with other organizations. This is in turn projected to propel the demand for HPLC systems in the region.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type and by Application

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Verulam Scientific Ltd., and others

European HPLC Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Accessories

By Application

Diagnostics

Clinical Research

Forensics

Others (Testing)

European HPLC Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AB SCIEX, LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Verulam Scientific Ltd.

Waters Corp.

