European HPLC Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

European HPLC market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising R&D investment in the region coupled with growth in clinical research is the major factor that propels the market growth. Pharmaceutical R&D spending in European economies is significantly improving the healthcare sector and the life of patients. With the substantial spending on the research activities; medical discoveries, drug development, and technological integrations are being accelerated at a rapid pace. Public and private investments are supporting the R&D spending of the region that further provides ample opportunity to the HPLC in the region.
According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Russia recorded the highest expenditure of 28.8% of the GDP in the European pharmaceutical industry in 2016. Further, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, and UK accounted for the expenditure of 19.1%, 17.7%, 14.7%, 14.3%, 13.9%, and 11.4% respectively in 2016. The substantial expenditure is promoting the pharmaceutical R&D and drug discovery in the European pharmaceutical industry as industry players are focused on core research work while manufacturing is being outsourced with other organizations. This is in turn projected to propel the demand for HPLC systems in the region.
Market Coverage
- Study Period- 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Product Type and by Application
- Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
- Key Companies Profiled- Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Verulam Scientific Ltd., and others
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region/segment
- Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
European HPLC Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Accessories
By Application
- Diagnostics
- Clinical Research
- Forensics
- Others (Testing)
European HPLC Market – Segmentation by Geography
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- AB SCIEX, LLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hamilton Bonaduz AG
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Verulam Scientific Ltd.
- Waters Corp.
