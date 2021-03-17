Brachytherapy Market Share 2019: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Report to 2025

The global brachytherapy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Brachytherapy has evolved over the decades owing to a significant transformation in the way that brachytherapy is applied for different treatment locations. This is resulting owing to the development of new treatment delivery techniques and technologically advanced computer planning systems. Advanced 3D imaging modalities have been integrated into treatment planning methods that allow full 3D dose distributions to be computed. The techniques of treatment that involves online planning have increased that supports dose distributions to be updated and calculated in real-time according to the actual clinical situation. For instance, in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer, electronic brachytherapy treatment methods are being utilized in which the radiation dose is delivered in the procedure.

There have been considerable advances in the treatment applicator design that enables the application of advanced 3D imaging techniques for planning. As a result, the manufacturers have started the implementation of new dose calculation algorithms that will correct for applicator shielding and tissue inhomogeneities. Earlier, brachytherapy dose was prescribed with the use of 2D planning based on radiographs. However, a transition has made to 3D image-guided adaptive brachytherapy that facilitates the evaluation of tumor regression during confirmation and radiotherapy of the radiation dose to the residual tumor in an adaptive, individualized technique. Acquiring a 3D data set with the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) has led to more precise planning and superior dose determination to volumes of both the tumor and the organs at risk (OARs).

Modulated arc therapy and intensity-modulated radiotherapy have emerged the way external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) is planned and delivered and as a result, 3D-image-guided and planning techniques have further emerged the area of brachytherapy. Therefore, these advances in brachytherapy are contributing to the increase in the safety and accuracy of the treatment, which in turn, is driving the global brachytherapy market. C4 Imaging is offering low-dose and high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy based on MRI that uses positive contrast MRI markers that supports to minimize the uncertainties rising from CT-MRI fusion that minimizes the requirement for post-implant multimodality imaging. The Sirius MRI Marker is visible with MRI that certainly detecting the location of radioactive sources. It is composed of a sealed biocompatible, polymer capsule which consists of C4, a unique MRI agent. The length of each capsule is 5.5 mm and the diameter is 0.8 mm.

The better imaging quality of MRI can support to increase the precision of brachytherapy and shows the actual association of radiation dose to targeted cancer and nearby critical dose-limiting anatomy. Furthermore, in September 2019, the company introduced Orion HDR Marker to create a precise, positive MRI signal and facilitates greater anatomical imaging properties of MRI which is useful while planning treatment. As the HDR is gaining significant importance owing to its convenience and effectiveness, the MRI usage can deliver more anatomical detail rather than CT. This, in turn, will likely boost the market share of the company and thereby will promote the growth of the global brachytherapy market.

Global Brachytherapy Market Segmentation

By Application

Breast Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Brain Cancer

Others (Rectal Cancer and Head and Neck Cancer)

By Type

Low-Dose Rate (LDR)

High-Dose Rate (HDR)

Global Brachytherapy Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Best Medical International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson & Co.)

C4 Imaging, LLC

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Elekta AB

General Electric Co.

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

IsoAid LLC

Isoray, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corp.

Theragenics Corp.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

