India Medical Robotics Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

India medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 15.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in India is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the rising government spending on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, with an aim to increase medical tourism in the country. India is making tourist immigration easier for medical treatments. Healthcare packages are being provided now by most private hospitals in the country for foreign patients that include airport to hospital pick-up, private chefs, and free Wi-Fi and hence attracting patients from across the globe. The country’s e-visa regime now includes medical e-visas as well.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of India Medical Robotics Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-medical-robotics-market

According to the Indian Medical Association, Government has made it easier for people to come into the country; there is no waiting time in hospitals for non-Indian patients. Primarily medical tourists to India seek heart, liver and bone marrow transplants, in vitro fertilization (IVF), surgeries for joint replacement, brain surgeries, and spine surgeries. Therefore, the gradual rise in visits of foreigners for the treatment purposes is expected to advance the healthcare sector of the country. This will include the deployment of medical robotics in hospitals for surgeries, nursing, and other hospital staff.

To learn more about this report request a sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-medical-robotics-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product

Key Companies Profiled- Accuray Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Omnicell, Inc., Stryker Corp., and TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in base year?

Which segment will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitative Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Others (Neuromate surgical system)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-medical-robotics-market

Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Auris Health, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Global Medical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medrobotics Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Microbot Medical Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research