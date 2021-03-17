US eHealth Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

The US eHealth market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for eHealth in the US is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with the presence of leading IT companies that are developing advanced technologies for the healthcare sector. IBM Corp., Cerner Corp., McKesson Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, is among the leading IT companies that are offering its healthcare-IT solutions, such as eHealth to the physicians and state/local government of the country.

The Government of the US is taking utmost measures to improve the healthcare delivery in the country, through policies and strategies. The eHealth Policy of the US ‘Federal Health Information Technology Strategic Plan 2011-2015’ developed under the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) promoted the use of information technologies across the healthcare sector of the country. This includes the implementation of eHealth services in the healthcare infrastructure, to reduce healthcare costs and establishment of connection between the patient and the healthcare provider. Therefore, a considerable market growth can be expected in the eHealth market in the US.

US eHealth Market – Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System)

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

Epic Systems Corp.

Ergotron, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corp.

Inferscience, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

McKesson Corp.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Siemens AG

Zynx Health, Inc.

