UK eHealth Market Report 2020: By Key Players, Type, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

UK eHealth market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for eHealth in UK is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the high adoption rate of advanced technologies for the enhancement of the healthcare facilities. The National Progarmme for IT (NPFIT) was proposed in England in 2002, focussing on the delivery of patient-centric image sharing system among the NHS organizations. The UK Government is planning to integrate advanced technologies to provide healthcare support to the rapidly increasing geriatric population.

NPFIT strategy was set for over a period of ten years, aiming to transform healthcare infrastructure in the country. It aims to harness new technologies and information, to integrate higher quality healthcare facilities as well as improve the patient outcomes. There are several start-ups in UK focussing on the eHealth solutions. Moreover, the continuous expansion of the global market players in UK is further expected to propel the market growth in UK during the forecast period. Though, as per World Health Organizations (WHO), the adoption rate of eHealth is non-uniform and slow across the nations. Therefore, it offers growth opportunity for the market players to rapidly expand their services/solutions related to eHealth in the country.

Market Coverage

Market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Type and By End-User

Key Companies Profiled- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corp., IBM Corp., McKesson Corp., athenahealth, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, and Optum, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in base year?

Which segment will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

UK eHealth Market – Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System)

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

