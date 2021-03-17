Battery Electric Vehicle Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2019-2025

The global battery electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of more than 20.0% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include the target to curb carbon emission, charging infrastructure, government regulations, adoption of BEV, and supportive government incentives. According to the International Energy Agency, around 2.1 billion electric cars were sold in 2019 which represents a growth of 6% from the previous year. The sustainable development target of the [email protected] campaign to reach a 30% market share of electric vehicles by 2030 further supports the global battery electric vehicle industry growth.

Apart from this, as per the International Energy Agency, in 2019 there were around 7.3 million chargers globally out of that 6.5 million were light-duty vehicle slow chargers at home and others. The charging infrastructure is also growing rapidly due to its cost-effectiveness and rebates are available for the purchase of the private chargers. China is leading in the publicly accessible chargers. Besides, till June 2020, 17 countries have announced to have zero-emission vehicles by 2050. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in 2019, Europe has shown a growth of 80% in sales of BEV, and other countries have registered a growth of more than 100% YoY including Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, and others.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Vehicle Type and By Battery Type

Region Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world

Competitive Landscape- SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BAIC Group, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Tesla Inc., Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Nissan Motor Co., Renault Group, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market Report Segment

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

By Battery Type

Li-Ion

Others

Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Audi AG

BAIC Group

BMW AG

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.,

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Great Wall Motors Co. Ltd.

Groupe PSA

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.

Kia Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co.

Renault Group

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

