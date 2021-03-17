North American Medical Robotics Market Share 2020: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Report to 2026

North American medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 12.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in North American is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure of the country, backed by the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure. In Feb 2017, the scientists developed product named FlexDex is a simple, intuitive and ergonomic needle driver to stick inside the body. FlexDex is an all-mechanical platform that is equipped to the surgeon’s arm. It utilizes a unique engineering method to allow the instrument tip to mimic the direction of the surgeon’s hand movement.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of North American Medical Robotics Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-medical-robotics-market

The surgeon employs endoscope which goes in through the body’s natural openings, without making any cuts by the surgeon. During laparoscopy, using small cuts (often referred to as keyhole incision or cuts), the surgeon guides special surgery tools and the endoscope into the body. Additionally, MIS instruments that are mainly used during minimally invasive procedures include inflation systems, guiding devices, handheld instruments (forceps and spatulas, retractors and elevators) and robotic-assisted surgical systems. Moreover, it allows surgeons to perform complex surgeries with small incisions by using robotic technology. Low cost MIS instruments compared to robotic systems introduced that provides extreme support to the surgeons during MIS procedures.

To learn more about this report request a sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-medical-robotics-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for-2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product

Countries Covered- United States and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Accuray Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Omnicell, Inc., Stryker Corp., and TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/country dominates the market in base year?

Which segment/country will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected segment/country

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North American Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitative Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Others (Neuromate surgical system)

North American Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

United States

Canada

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-medical-robotics-market

Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Auris Health, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

Global Medical, Inc.

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Kirby Lester

Medrobotics Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Microbot Medical Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Titan Medical Inc.

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Verb Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research