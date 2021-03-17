Portable Battery Pack Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Portable Battery Pack Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 18% from 2021 to 2027 to USD 6.8 billion in 2019. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increased adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices. Increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advances in mobile technology, economics of power banks and expansion of online retail platforms for end users. One of the prominent drivers of the market is the increased use of smartphones and tablets. The number of smartphones in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil has increased significantly due to reduced mobile technology costs. The growing popularity of smartphones among consumers can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle. This will remain an important driving force for the global power bank market.

Market Players

BYD Company Limited

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

mophie Inc.

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Anker Technology Co. Limited

CHEERO USA INC.

Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc

Others

Portable Battery Pack Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery

Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

By Capacity

1,000 mAh to 2,500 mAh

2,500 to 5,000 mAh

5,000 to 7,500 mAh

7,500 to 10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

By Product Type

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Others (portable media players and other electronic devices)

By Price Range

Low

Mid

High

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Portable Battery Pack Market .

. The market share of the Portable Battery Pack Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Portable Battery Pack Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Portable Battery Pack Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Portable Battery Pack Market Report

What was the Portable Battery Pack Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Portable Battery Pack Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Portable Battery Pack Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

