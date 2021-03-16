Preparative and Process Chromatography Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global Preparative and Process Chromatography market size is valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2021 to 2027. Large-scale integration of liquid chromatography technology in downstream processes, technological advances and high demand for preparative technology have accelerated the growth of this field. The growing demand and approval of monoclonal antibodies in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries is expected to drive growth in this sector over the forecast period. This may be due to the high penetration of service providers for antibody separation techniques based on chromatographic principles such as affinity chromatography and column displacement chromatography.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation.

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Preparative

Consumables (Columns, Chemicals and Reagents, Resins)

Systems

Process

Consumables (Columns, Chemicals and Reagents, Resins)

Systems

By End-User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Nutraceutical Industry

Academic Research Laboratories

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

