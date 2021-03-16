Radar Simulator Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The radar simulator market is expected to record a CAGR of over 2.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The main drivers of the global radar simulator market include the economics of simulator training and the emergence of modern warfare systems. The complexity of radar simulators and the challenges of customer-centric product development are expected to curb market growth. The increasing R&D activity of military simulations and increasing defense spending in developing countries are expected to create growth opportunities for players in the market.
Market Players
- Adacel Technologies Limited
- Ari Simulation
- Buffalo Computer Graphics
- Cambridge Pixel Ltd.
- Harris Corporation
- Mercury Systems, Inc.
- Micro Nav Limited
- Rockwell Collins
- Textron Systems Corporation
- Ultra-Electronics Inc.
Radar Simulator Market Segmentation
By Product type
- System testing
- Operator testing
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By End Use
- Commercial ships and aircrafts
- Military
- Marine forces
By Region
Europe
- France
- UK
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
