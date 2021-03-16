Finland Electric Car Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2019-2025

Finland electric car market is projected to grow at CAGR of more than 20.0% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The key factors to drive the growth of the market include rising start-up in electric vehicles, well-developed charging infrastructure, and government support. Various start-ups in Finland are driving the electric vehicle market. For instance, Linkker develops e-bus and develop charging infrastructure, Revonte develops electric bikes with GPS tracking, 4G connectivity, an anti-theft system, while Toroidion develops electric sports cars. Besides, Virta, provides cloud-based solutions for EV charging stations and EV drivers, Tanktwo, develops battery technology for EVs, and other start-ups are also contributing to the electric vehcicle market in the region.

Moreover, the adoption of electric cars is increasing rapidly. In 2020, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom said that around 48,000 hybrid and fully electric cars were sold and is doubled up as compared to 2019. In 2019, 7,900 electric cars were sold and the growth of 38% is recorded YoY. The government is also offering a subsidy of $2,200 for the electric car price up to $54,500. Apart from this, the country has the minimum tax on electric vehicle registration and has a high tax on diesel and petrol car registration. Thus, the support by the government and the increasing number of star-tups is driving the market in the region.

