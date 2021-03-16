Precision Viticulture Marketplace 2021: World Business Research Report back to 2027

The global precision viticulture market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2027. Precision viticulture provides improved monitoring to help increase the yield of your vineyard. Control of the growing area. Precision viticulture involves the use of a number of modern devices and systems, including drones, application controls, guidance systems and unmanned tractors. Farmers are increasingly incorporating these systems and devices into their vineyard production practices to increase the productivity and production quality of grapes. Devices such as sensors and drones provide vineyard owners with plant/crop health-related insights based on the data collected, which allows owners to take precautions for optimal produce growth. Various types of sensors, especially temperature sensors, humidity sensors, and soil sensors, help vineyard owners collect data that is important to the quality of their grapes.
Company Profiles
- Deere & Company
- Trimble
- Topcon
- Deveron UAS
- Groupe ICV
- Atlas Vineyard Management, Inc.
- Teejet Technologies
- Tracmap
- Ateknea Solutions
- Aha Viticulture
Precision Viticulture Market Segmentation
By Product
- Software
• Hardware
• Services
By Technology
- Guidance Systems
• Remote Sensing
• Variable Rate Technology
By Application
- Yield Monitoring
• Field Mapping
• Crop Scouting
• Irrigation management
• Others
By Region
Europe
- France
- UK
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Precision Viticulture Market Report
- What was the Precision Viticulture Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Precision Viticulture Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Precision Viticulture Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
