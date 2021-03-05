Shields vs Dicaire Are living: The right way to watch Legit PPV Move, Time, Undercard, on-line TV policy

3-division titlist Claressa Shields shall be returning to the hoop for the primary time in over a yr to combat IBF tremendous welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a bout to unify the tremendous welterweight department March 5.

The combat would be the headliner of an all-women pay-per-view card on FITE TV, going down on the Dort Monetary Middle in Flint, Michigan. The winner will grasp the WBC and WBO titles these days held through Shields, the IBF identify Dicaire has, and the brand new WBA (tremendous) belt within the department.

Name: WBC Feminine, WBO Feminine, IBF Feminine and vacant WBA Feminine titles in a 10-round tremendous welterweight bout.

Tournament: Shields vs Dicaire

Date: Friday Mar 05 2021

Time: UK – Sat 2am / US – Fri 9pm EST

Location: Dort Monetary Middle in Flint, Mich.

TV: FITE

Watch: Are living Move

Undefeated Shields (10-0, 2 KO) places her WBC and WBO titles at the line in a bid to grow to be the primary boxing global champion within the four-belt generation, male or feminine, to seize the undisputed crown in two other weight categories. Unbeaten Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) brings to the desk her IBF belt and appears to dethrone probably the most outstanding feminine boxers of all time. As well as, the vacant WBA (Tremendous) and The Ring straps are up for grabs. The ladies’s contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

The right way to watch Shields vs Dicaire Are living streams FITE

Boxing enthusiasts can watch Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire stay move on-line on FITE. The pay-per-view price is USD $29.95, which is roughly GBP £22 or AUD $40. The printed date and delivery time in the USA is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday, March 6 at 2 am GMT in the United Kingdom, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

PPV Move

You’ll be able to move Shields vs Dicaire by means of Fite.television on a PPV foundation. As soon as bought, you’ll be able to watch to your Sensible TV, Telephone or Desktop PC, and they’ve apps to be had on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

“FITE could be very excited to be the global virtual distributor of this exceptional all-women’s boxing match that includes Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire,” mentioned Michael Weber, FITE COO. “The improvement gross sales had been very encouraging for an match this is over a month away. I believe this shall be a large step ahead for ladies’s boxing.”

Tremendous Lady: Shields vs. Dicaire stay move main points can also be discovered at the PPV order web page right here.

The Shields vs Dicaire undercard options heavyweight Danielle Perkins, mild heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi and the present WBA meantime tremendous welterweight champion Raquel Miller. The names in their combatants are anticipated to be introduced in a while.

The present lineup seems as the next:

Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) – mild middleweight

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA – heavyweight

Nadia Meknouzi (5-0, 5 KO) vs TBA – mild heavyweight

Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KO) vs TBA – tremendous welterweight

Story of The Tape

Shields vs. Dicaire Video Preview

Complete Struggle Card

Who’s preventing at the undercard on Friday, March 5?

Department Boxer №1 Boxer №2 Notes tremendous welterweight (154 lbs) Claressa Shields Marie Eve Dicaire For WBC International Feminine, IBF International Feminine, WBO International Feminine, vacant WBA International Feminine tit. heavyweight (200+ lbs) Danielle Perkins TBA mild heavyweight (175 lbs) Nadia Meknouzi TBA tremendous welterweight (154 lbs) Raquel Miller TBA

[email protected]! Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire Are living

Who Is Claressa Shields?

Claressa «T-Rex» Shields

Claressa Shields is a American skilled boxer.

Shields stays undefeated as a qualified.

The final combat of Claressa Shields happened on January 10, 2020 towards Ivana Habazin.

Shields gained through unanimous determination (UD).

Skilled boxing report

Overall fights: 10

Wins: 10

Wins through KO: 2

Losses: 0

Attracts: 0

Claressa «T-Rex» Shields Highlights

Who Is Marie-Eve Dicaire?

Marie-Eve Dicaire

Marie-Eve Dicaire is a Canadian skilled boxer.

Dicaire stays undefeated as a qualified.

The final combat of Marie-Eve Dicaire happened on November 23, 2019 towards Ogleidis Suarez.

Dicaire gained through unanimous determination (UD).

Skilled boxing report

Overall fights: 17

Wins: 17

Wins through KO: 0

Losses: 0

Attracts: 0

Marie-Eve Dicaire Highlights

Predictions: Who Will Win?

Newest Odds

Shields to win: 1/3

Dicaire to win: 7/4

Draw: 22/1

Marie-Eve Dicaire vs Claressa Shields Preview

Within the 10-round major match of “SUPERWOMEN,’ an ancient evening of stay, all-female pay-per-view boxing (/6 p.m. PT) celebrating females’s sports activities and devoted to Global Ladies’s Day 2021, undefeated three-division global champion Claressa Shields will try to grow to be the primary boxer within the four-belt generation to grow to be an undisputed global champion in two weight divisions when she faces unbeaten IBF Tremendous Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout between the number one and #2 junior middleweights on this planet.

Introduced through Salita Promotions in affiliation with Groupe Yvon Michel, the PPV telecast shall be to be had at a steered retail value of simply $29.95 and shall be dispensed through InDemand to all primary cable, satellite tv for pc and telco retailers and live-streamed through FITE TV.

The winner of the ladies’s tremendous combat will stroll away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (Tremendous) crown, the primary time in its 99-year historical past that the WBA has awarded a Tremendous Champion belt to a feminine boxer. Within the four-belt generation, most effective seven warring parties had been undisputed in a single department, together with Shields, Katie Taylor, Cecilia Braekhus, Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, and Oleksandr Usyk. Shields, if victorious, will make historical past as the primary guy or girl to have grow to be undisputed champion in two weight divisions within the four-belt generation.

WATCH LIVE: SUPERWOMEN: Shields vs. Dicaire PPV Are living Move @ 9 p.m. ET on March 5

NEWS: Zach Parker Indicators With Queensberry And Units Attractions On International Name

Newest

https://tibunnews.com/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://knnit.com/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://oftenit.com/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://digigyanblog.com/claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing/

https://cartercounty.information/opinion/1000624/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://mmcthemonitor.com/information/1018240/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://farmingsector.co.united kingdom/subjects/latest-news/1168098/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://tricitytribuneusa.com/local-news/157887/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://royalsuttonnews.united kingdom/information/265302/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://kyt24.com/power/292169/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://thedailychronicle.in/satellite tv for pc/3006405/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://prnewsleader.com/information/2268449/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-are-living-circulate-complete-boxing-battle-friday-fifth-march-2021-reddit-loose-on-line/

https://thedailyphiladelphian.com/information/370461/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://bulletinline.com/2021/03/05/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://weatheredition.com/power/51701/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://cheshire.media/headline/722235/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://canaanmountainherald.com/information/278445/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

https://tristateobserver.com/top-stories/198810/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-full-boxing-fight-friday-Fifth-march-2021-reddit-free-online/

With the pandemic taking a major chunk out of the game in 2020, ‘SUPERWOMEN’ will reveal and have fun the facility and empowerment of girls in fight sports activities for 2021 and past through offering a whole night of fights that includes one of the highest feminine boxers on this planet. As it should be, the development is devoted to this yr’s Global Ladies’s day (Monday, March 8, 2021) and its theme of #ChooseToChallenge, that appears to name out gender bias and inequity and have fun females’s achievements.

Essentially the most completed beginner boxer in U.S. historical past, 25-year-old Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) is the primary American boxer – male or feminine – to win two consecutive Olympic Gold Medals. She grew to become skilled following the 2016 Olympics and headlined the primary females’s boxing major match in top rate cable tv historical past in simply her 2nd skilled combat in 2017.

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/claressa-shields-vs-marieeve-dicaire-live-stream-boxing-161908958/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/marieeve-dicaire-vs-claressa-shields-live-streaming-reddit-free-161909101/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-boxing-full-fight-tv-161909248/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/full-fight-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-free-161909340/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/dicaire-vs-shields-live-stream-reddit-free-boxing-full-fight-161909561/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/shields-vs-marieeve-dicaire-live-streaming-on-reddit-twitter-161909679/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/marieeve-dicaire-vs-shields-live-stream-on-reddit-and-twitter-161909743/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/ppvboxing-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streams-boxing-fight-reddit-161909846/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/fight-claressa-shields-vs-marieeve-dicaire-live-stream-reddit-161909925/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/boxing-watch-claressa-shields-vs-marieeve-dicaire-live-stream-161909995/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/claressa-shields-vs-marieeve-dicaire-live-stream-free-reddittv-161910080/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-stream-reddit-05032021-161910172/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-161910251/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/buffstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-online-free-161910322/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/ufc-259-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-live-streaming-reddit-free-161910583/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-ufc-259-live-stream-reddit-06032021-online-free-161910414/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/ufc-259-live-stream-reddit-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-online-free-161910814/

https://247sports.com/faculty/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-ufc-259-live-stream-free-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-161910950/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Crackstreams-UFC-259-Are living-Move-Loose-MMA-FIGHT-872340868

https://semble.org/occasions/crackstreams-ufc-259-live-stream-free-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-reddit-online-uk-start-time-ppv-tv-coverage/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/UFC-259-Are living-Move-Reddit-Blachowicz-vs-Adesanya-872340645

https://semble.org/occasions/ufc-259-live-stream-reddit-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-online-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/UFC-259-Blachowicz-vs-Adesanya-Are living-Streaming-872340101

https://semble.org/occasions/ufc-259-blachowicz-vs-adesanya-live-streaming-reddit-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Crackstreams-UFC-259-Are living-Move-Reddit-06-03-2021-872339737

https://semble.org/occasions/crackstreams-ufc-259-live-stream-reddit-06-03-2021-online-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Buffstreams-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Are living-Streaming-FREE-872339467

https://semble.org/occasions/buffstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-online-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Crackstreams-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Are living-Streaming-PPV-872339339

https://semble.org/occasions/crackstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Crackstreams-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Are living-Move-Reddit-872339184

https://semble.org/occasions/crackstreams-shields-vs-dicaire-live-stream-reddit-05-03-2021/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-streamz-872339040

https://semble.org/occasions/claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-free-reddit-boxing-2021-game/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Watch-Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-872338872

https://semble.org/occasions/watch-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/fight-Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-872338690

https://semble.org/occasions/fight-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/PPVBoxing-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Are living-Streams-Boxing-872338502

https://semble.org/occasions/ppvboxing-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streams-boxing-fight-reddit/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Marie-Eve-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Are living-Move-On-Reddit-872338214

https://semble.org/occasions/marie-eve-dicaire-vs-shields-live-stream-on-reddit-and-twitter/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-Streaming-On-PPV-872338068

https://semble.org/occasions/pay-per-view-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-streaming-on-ppv/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Watch-Dicaire-vs-Shields-Are living-Move-Reddit-Loose-872337860

https://semble.org/occasions/fight-free-watch-dicaire-vs-shields-live-stream-reddit-free-online/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Complete-Struggle-Shields-vs-Dicaire-Are living-Streaming-HD-872337462

https://semble.org/occasions/full-fight-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-2/

https://semble.org/occasions/full-fight-shields-vs-dicaire-live-streaming-reddit-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-Boxing-872337263

https://semble.org/occasions/streams-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-boxing-full-fight-reddit-fight-online-tv/

https://semble.org/occasions/free-boxing-marie-eve-dicaire-vs-claressa-shields-live-streaming-reddit-free/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Claressa-Shields-vs-Marie-Eve-Dicaire-Are living-Move-872334193

https://semble.org/occasions/claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-05-03-2021/

https://semble.org/occasions/reddit-streams-claressa-shields-vs-marie-eve-dicaire-live-stream-boxing/

https://www.deviantart.com/tysonfuryontv/magazine/Marie-Eve-Dicaire-vs-Claressa-Shields-Are living-Streams-872335522

https://semble.org/occasions/marie-eve-dicaire-vs-claressa-shields-live-streaming-reddit-free/

The right way to watch through VPN From Any place

Worth: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

You’ll be able to track in to the Shields vs. Dicaire combat survive ESPN. ESPN Deportes, to be had as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will supply a Spanish simulcast of the combat. You’ll be able to watch the move the usage of unfastened trials for fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu.

To observe Shields vs. Dicaire survive ESPN:

Get ExpressVPN.

Hook up with a server location within the U.S.

Enroll at YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (25 USD/month and up), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month). A U.S. billing deal with is needed to subscribe to AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Hulu.

Revel in looking at!

Staring at on a pc? For the most efficient streaming enjoy, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Staring at on cell? Stir up the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).



Watch boxing highlights on YouTube

Catch the newest boxing highlights, interviews, practices, and information at the legitimate DAZN, ESPN, or Fox boxing YouTube channels.

To observe highlights on YouTube:Get ExpressVPN.

Hook up with a server location the place YouTube is to be had.

Cross to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.

Revel in!

Staring at on a pc? For the most efficient streaming enjoy, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.Staring at on cell? Stir up the YouTube app to your Android or iOS tool.

Can I watch a unfastened Shields vs. Dicaire stay move?

No – however you’ll be able to get the combat filth affordable in some portions of the arena.

The most affordable option to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim is by means of DAZN, which is providing the combat to shoppers as a part of their subscription.

DAZN UK is these days to be had for simply £1.99 a month! It’s additionally similarly affordable to observe Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim in Australia or New Zealand, the place DAZN is these days being introduced for the introductory cut price value of simply $2.99 a month, in comparison to the steeper DAZN US value of $19.99 a month.

Boxing enthusiasts in Canada also are in success, as whilst it prices 20 dollars within the Nice White North, you’ll be able to get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada – some of the most effective nations we’re conscious about the place the carrier provides a tribulation at the area.

The combat may be to be had to observe on PPV via North American cable suppliers for $49.99, which is a a lot more dear choice (although DAZN will reward you an get admission to code for 4 months of ‘unfastened’ get admission to through option to repayment should you go for this path.