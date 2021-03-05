Watch Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire Are living Circulate Complete Boxing Battle (Friday, fifth March, 2021) Reddit Loose On-line

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire: Date, combat time, odds, TV channel and reside move. Claressa Shields will in the end get the risk to make historical past. Or extra particularly, herstory. We get a 10-round, 154-pound unification bout when Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire meet at Dort Monetary Middle in Flint, Mich., Friday. The identify bout is ready to start out round 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view. Underneath, we destroy down the Shields-Dicaire odds, with boxing alternatives and predictions.

FLINT – About 20 tickets stay for this night’s global championship combat between Flint’s Claressa Shields and Canada’s Marie Eve Dicaire on the Dort Monetary Middle.

The entire closing tickets are within the Enviornment II balcony. They’re $150 apiece and are being bought in teams of 2. They’re to be had at etix.com, dortfinancialcenter.com or the world field place of work.

Someone who can’t make it to the combat in individual can order it on pay-per-view for $29.95. 5 of the seven fights at the card shall be broadcast on fite.television and Comcast On Call for. You’ll be able to order it on fitetv

Shields (10-0-0, 2 KOs) and Dicaire (17-0-0, 0 KOs) shall be preventing for the undisputed ladies’s tremendous welterweight global championship. Shields owns the WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire is the IBF champion and the WBA shall be awarding a great championship belt.

“I am glad to in the end have the ability to get again within the ring and face Claressa Shields,” Dicaire stated. “It is been a 12 months now that I have been getting ready completely for this combat. I am used to creating historical past in ladies’s boxing.

Historical past will happen. However who will make it? Shields or Dicaire?

Here’s the whole thing you want to find out about Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire.

What time is Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

Date: Friday, March 5

Time: 9 p.m. ET (primary card)

Primary tournament: 11:30 p.m. ET (approximate)

The primary card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Shields and Dicaire are anticipated to make their ring walks about 11:30 p.m. ET, even supposing the precise time is dependent upon the duration of the sooner bouts.

Learn how to watch Shields vs. Dicaire

Pay-In keeping with-View, FITE.TV

Shields vs. Dicaire is to be had on pay-per-view and may also be streamed on FITE.TV.

How a lot does Shields vs. Dicaire price?

The Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire combat is on pay-per-view and FITE.TV for a recommended retail worth of $29.95. Touch your native cable/satelitte corporate for precise pricing.

The place is the Shields vs. Dicaire combat?

Shields will combat Dicare on the Dort Federal Credit score Union Match Middle in Flint, Mich.. It is going to mark the primary time Shields competes in her homeland venue. Dicaire additionally fights there for the primary time.

Claressa Shields file and bio

Title: Claressa Shields

Nationality: American

Born: March 17, 1995

Peak: 5-8

Achieve: 68 inches

General fights: 10

File: 10-0 with two knockouts.

Marie-Eve Dicare file and bio

Title: Marie-Eve Dicare

Nationality: Canadian

Born: July 29, 1986

Peak: N/A

Achieve: N/A

General fights: 17

File: 17-0 with 0 knockouts.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie Eve Dicare combat card

Primary card

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire in a WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Girls’s Junior Middleweight Unification

Raquel Miller vs. TBA; Girls’s Middleweight

Nadia Meknouzi vs. Samantha Tablet; Girls’s Tremendous Middleweight

Logan Holler vs. Schemelle Baldin; Feminine Middleweight

Danielle Perkins vs. Monika Harrison; Feminine Heavyweight

Claressa Shields has been inactive from the boxing ring since blasting via Ivana Habazin to win two junior middleweight titles 14 months in the past. Since then, she’s flirted with beginning an MMA occupation and has ended her courting with Showtime, the community the place she’s been showcased for the previous a number of years. Now, she’s attempting her good fortune on a female-only PPV the place she’ll face Marie-Eve Dicaire for the undisputed 154-pound crowd on Friday evening. Right here’s the whole thing you want to find out about Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, together with the chances, their information and a prediction on who will win.

Shields, for many of his occupation, has been totally dominant. She was once already the undisputed middleweight champion and a unified tremendous middleweight titlist earlier than shedding right down to 154 kilos. However it’s nonetheless a combat for her to realize traction in turning into a celebrity she thinks she will have to be. So, she’s making a bet that folks pays more cash to look at her face Dicaire.

And folks will have to, Shields figures. As a result of she’s that just right.

“I don’t field for a interest. It’s now not a interest. It’s my occupation and I believe like folks underestimate me after I talk about how nice I’m,” Shields stated this week. “But when I didn’t say how nice I’m, no person on this room would have ever referred to as me nice as a result of they simply don’t acknowledge it. Most effective the greats know that they’re nice.

“Like Muhammad Ali. No one referred to as him the best of all time. They in fact referred to as him the ‘Louisville Lip’ as a result of he talked an excessive amount of. If he had by no means stated he was once the best of all time, he would have by no means been thought to be the best of all time. It doesn’t matter what boxer comes alongside, no person can get in entrance of Muhammad Ali. That’s how I believe about myself.”

She’s most commonly proved it within the ring. However Dicaire may be undefeated and holds two junior middleweight belts, identical to Shields. And her workforce additionally compares her to an all-time nice.

“From the primary time I met Marie-Eve Dicaire, I knew she was once particular,” her promoter, Yvon Michel stated. “Her air of mystery and social intelligence are solely matched by way of her ambitions and uncompromising choice to all the time get ready smartly and recuperate as a boxer and an individual on a daily basis. Those are the similar characteristics I spotted after I first met Roy Jones Jr. and were given to grasp him in coaching camp.”

Dicaire could be Shields’ hardest check within the professionals. Shields definitely shall be Dicaire’s.

Right here’s extra information at the Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire showdown that U.S. audience can watch on Fite TV for $29.99 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire odds

Despite the fact that Dicaire is undefeated, she’s additionally a big underdog at +600, that means you’d win $600 on a $100 guess. Shields, then again, is -1200, which means that you’d must guess $1,200 to win $100. Previous within the week, Shields was once -1000, so obviously, the cash continues to be coming in on her. (It is advisable additionally wander over to Sports activities Making a bet Dime for a quite higher worth on Shields at -1115.)

It’s now not value making a bet Shields’ cash line, and I don’t suppose 6/1 is a great sufficient price to take an extended shot on Dicaire. To seek out any roughly price, you have to cross with Shields by way of resolution at -225, regardless that I don’t even suppose that’s a really perfect worth. Or, for those who in point of fact like Dicaire, you have to grasp her to win by way of resolution at +1000 (and if she wins, she virtually definitely will accomplish it with no knockout).

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire handbags

Consistent with The Athletic, Shields doesn’t have a assured handbag for Saturday’s combat. Although she stated she made a $300,000 payday in her closing look on Showtime, she’ll only get a share of the PPV buys on Friday. “The numbers—no matter they’re—I’m now not anxious,” Shields informed the website online. “Do I would like the numbers to be large? In fact. But when the numbers aren’t what folks be expecting, I’m now not going to mention that is the tip of girls’s boxing. Getting us on PPV is a large step for us. If I am getting 10 buys, then I am hoping we will construct off that to twenty, then 30 and 40. … It’s about letting folks know I’m now not sitting round and looking forward to anyone. It doesn’t topic what the numbers are. I’m going available in the market to make the most productive combat, and ultimately, we’ll get the numbers.”

It is unclear how a lot Dicaire is getting paid for this bout.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire information

Shields is 10-0 with 2 KOs, and although her KO share is unimpressive, her energy at a decrease weight magnificence may well be extra of a weapon than it was once at middleweight or tremendous middleweight. Her closing opponent, Habazin, was once a no-hoper, however Shields has additionally overwhelmed just right fighters like Christina Hammer and Hanna Gabriels. She’s all the time value looking at.

Dicaire, regardless that, is not any comic story. She’s 17-0 (0 KOs), and regardless that Shields is, by way of a ways, the most productive opponent she’s ever fought, her closing 4 foes have a blended file of 101-16-3. Dicaire will have to be a authentic opponent for Shields.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire prediction

Dicaire is a cast fighter, and she or he turns out to have various choice. However Shields is most likely the most productive feminine fighter on the earth, and she or he’ll proceed to turn out that vs. Dicaire. Cross with Shields by way of unanimous resolution, someplace within the 98-92 vary.