Watch Bruins vs Capitals Are living Streaming NHL Hockey On-line Reddit Unfastened: Get started time, TV Channel, Preview

The Washington Capitals (12-5-4) talk over with the Boston Bruins (12-5-2) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop at TD Lawn. Beneath, we analyze the Capitals-Bruins odds and contours, with NHL alternatives and predictions.
Washington Capitals (12-5-4) at Boston Bruins (12-5-2)
NHL Hockey: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm (TD Lawn)
The Line: Boston Bruins -150 / Washington Capitals +136 — Over/Beneath: 6.5 Click on to Get Newest Making a bet Odds
TV: NBCSN
The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins meet Wednesday in NHL motion on the TD Lawn.
The Washington Capitals search for a win after profitable six in their remaining 8 video games. The Washington Capitals are averaging 3.4 targets in step with recreation and are scoring on 29.1 p.c in their energy play alternatives. Nicklas Backstrom leads Washington with 10 targets, John Carlson has 14 assists and Alex Ovechkin has 63 pictures on objective. Defensively, the Washington Capitals are permitting 3.2 targets in step with recreation and are killing 80 p.c in their warring parties energy performs. Ilya Samsonov has given up 9 targets on 74 pictures confronted and Vitek Vanecek has allowed 47 targets on 517 pictures.
The Boston Bruins want a win after shedding 4 in their remaining six video games. The Boston Bruins are averaging 3 targets in step with recreation and are scoring on 26.8 p.c in their energy play alternatives. Brad Marchand leads Boston with 10 targets, Patrice Bergeron has 12 assists and Nick Ritchie has 42 pictures on objective. Defensively, the Boston Bruins are permitting 2.6 targets in step with recreation and are killing 87.9 p.c in their warring parties energy performs. Tuukka Rask has given up 33 targets on 318 pictures confronted and Jaroslav Halak has allowed 17 targets on 175 pictures.
The Capitals are 0-4 of their remaining 4 Wednesday video games and 4-1 of their remaining 5 total. The Bruins are 5-1 of their remaining 6 house video games and 11-5 of their remaining 16 total. The over is 10-3 in Capitals remaining 13 video games as an underdog. The below is 10-3 in Bruins remaining 13 Wednesday video games. The Capitals are 8-1 within the remaining 9 conferences in Boston and 36-15 within the remaining 51 conferences. The house group is 4-1 within the remaining 5 conferences.
The Boston Bruins are almost definitely the simpler group on paper, however it is the Capitals that is taking part in the simpler hockey presently and has owned this sequence through the years. The Capitals have gained seven of the remaining 10 conferences in opposition to the Bruins, and that comes with profitable 8 of the remaining 9 conferences in Boston. The Bruins almost definitely must be the favorites right here on their house ice, however the price is with the Caps and the plus cash.
Capitals at Bruins: Projected beginning goalies
Vitek Vanecek (9-4-3, 2.81 GAA, .909 SV%) vs. Tuukka Rask (8-3-1, 2.71 GAA, .896 SV%)
Vanecek returns to the crease after wins Feb. 25 and 27 through which he allowed a complete of four targets on 52 pictures. He has confronted the Bruins two times this season and is 1-1-0 with a .907 save share and three.53 targets in opposition to reasonable.
Rask is projected because the Bruins’ starter. He’ll glance to faucet into no matter he did remaining day trip at Madison Sq. Lawn in opposition to the New York Rangers Sunday when he allowed only one objective on 21 pictures, tying a season absolute best for targets allowed (3 times). He’ll face the Capitals for the primary time since Jan. 30 when he misplaced 4-3 in time beyond regulation at Capital One Enviornment. Rask allowed 4 targets on 23 pictures in that one.
Capitals at Bruins: Odds, strains, predictions and alternatives
Prediction
Bruins 4, Capitals 2
Cash line (ML)
The BRUINS (-150) are average favorites on their house ice. Whilst Washington has been scorching, profitable 4 of the previous 5 video games total, it has dropped 4 of the previous 5 as a highway underdog. Boston may be 5-1 within the earlier six at house, and 4-0 in its previous 4 in opposition to groups with a profitable file.
This is going in opposition to the sequence tendencies, alternatively, as Washington has gained 36 of the previous 51 vs. Boston, together with 8 wins up to now 9 journeys to Beantown.
Towards the unfold (ATS)
The BRUINS -1.5 (+180) are a tempting play as you’ll just about double up if they may be able to quilt the puck line. This additionally is going in opposition to the tendencies on this sequence. It could take an empty-net objective past due, however that is undoubtedly price a small-unit play.
Over/Beneath (O/U)
The O/U line is 6, and I’m projecting a push on this specific matchup. If I had a lean, it will be to the Beneath, which is 19-6-1 within the earlier 26 conferences in Massachusetts.