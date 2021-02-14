[race] Daytona 500 Reside Circulate free of charge Updates Take a look at the Nice American Race on-line

Daytona 500 stay move, NASCAR Cup Sequence, get started time, TV channel, beginning lineup and extra. What per week we’ve had for NASCAR making its debut for the 2021 season and we received’t have to attend to any extent further as The Daytona 500 is right here.

Alex Bowman will get started at the pole and can be in search of his first Daytona 500 win since 2014 whilst Denny Hamlin will glance to make it 3 in a row, which is remarkable in NASCAR. This can be an out of this world race for NASCAR lovers and one that you just received’t wish to leave out as we commence our 2021-22 season.

This is the entirety you want on how, when, and the place to look at the NASCAR 500 on Sunday.

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 14

Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Reside Circulate: fuboTV (wait for unfastened)

Daytona 500 Beginning lineup

1. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.

x-2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.

4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota.

6. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota.

7. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

11. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

13. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet.

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet.

16. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet.

17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.

18. (36) David Ragan, Ford.

19. (77) James McMurray, Chevrolet.

20. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.

21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet.

22. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

24. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

26. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.

27. (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

28. (53) Joey Gase, Ford.

29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

30. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

31. (43) Eric Jones, Chevrolet.

32. (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet.

33. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.

34. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

35. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet.

36. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford.

37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford.

38. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford.

39. (33) Austin Cindric, Ford.

40. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.

Daytona 500 2021 FREE Reside move: Watch last race policy from Daytona Seashore

The 63rd Daytona 500 will happen on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The 61rd Daytona 500 race will broadcast survive FOX in america. In case you are a NASCAR fanatic in the US, You’ll watch Daytona 500 survive your cable tv community. You’ll additionally watch Daytona 500 stay on-line on FOX Sports activities GO simplest when you’ve got Pay TV Subscription.

On the other hand This text isn’t about methods to watch Daytona 500 stay on-line the usage of a Pay TV Subscription, As a substitute this article is going to mean you can to look at Daytona 500 stay on-line streaming with out a cable or satellite tv for pc subscription.

About Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 NASCAR race tournament held yearly on the Daytona Global Speedway, Daytona Seashore, Florida. Daytona 500 is a 500 mile lengthy Monster Power NASCAR Cup Sequence inventory automobile race. The Daytona 500 is probably the most prestigious Inventory Automobile race. The Daytona 500 often known as “The Nice American Race” and “Tremendous Bowl of Inventory Automobile Racing“.

The Daytona 500 is likely one of the maximum necessary tournament within the NASCAR Calendar and it raise the most important handbag in NASCAR Cup Sequence. Since 1995, The Daytona 500 is broadcasting in america and in 2016 Daytona 500, attracted the sixth biggest moderate stay TV International audiences. The Race additionally conclude the Budweiser Speedweeks as the overall race tournament.

Daytona 500 Race preview

It’s no marvel that Alex Bowman is beginning in pole place for Sunday’s race, as he’s all the time fared neatly right through Daytona 500 qualifying since changing into a full-time Cup Sequence driving force in 2018. He certified first as a rookie, then he began 2d in each 2019 and 2020 earlier than incomes the pole once more this 12 months.

A Chevrolet driving force has earned the pole for the Daytona 500 every of the previous 9 seasons, and Bowman was the 6th Hendrick Motorsports driving force to qualify first for the race prior to now seven years.

Bowman was once meant to be joined at the entrance row by way of his Hendrick teammate William Byron, however Byron was once a part of a crash right through Thursday night time’s Bluegreen Holidays Duels and can be going to a backup automobile, which can ship him to the again of the sphere.

The opposite two Hendrick drivers can be beginning within the peak 13, as Chase Elliott (the reigning Cup Sequence champion) can be twelfth and Kyle Larson, who’s getting into his first season with the workforce, can be thirteenth. On the other hand, a Hendrick driving force hasn’t received the Daytona 500 since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014.

Whilst Bowman and Byron earned spots at the entrance row right through Wednesday night time’s qualifying consultation, the remainder of the Daytona 500 box was once set by way of Thursday’s Duels, a couple of 150-mile races that decide the remainder of the beginning order for the Nice American Race every 12 months.

Within the first Duels race, Aric Almirola led 52 of the 60 laps and received the race to earn the No. 3 beginning spot. It was once the primary time that Almirola was once victorious in a Daytona Duels race.