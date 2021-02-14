apex Usman vs. Burns: UFC 258 Are living Movement On-line Loose Crackstreams Reddit

The UFC returns Saturday with UFC 258 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The primary occasion is Kamaru Usman hanging the welterweight championship at the line in opposition to former teammate and No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns.

What channel is UFC 258? Time, TV, dwell flow for Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. Here is a information to the whole lot you wish to have to learn about UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, together with combat occasions and methods to watch.

Usman and Burns used to coach in combination at American Best Workforce. Working out they’d be squaring off, Usman left the gymnasium in June and headed to Colorado along teacher Trevor Wittman.

Usman and Burns had been set to conflict at UFC 251 in July, however Burns reduced in size the coronavirus 10 days earlier than the combat and needed to be pulled from the cardboard. The UFC pulled a rabbit out in their hat and booked Jorge Masvidal to step in on quick understand. After a shaky first spherical, Usman ruled the remainder 4 rounds to win through unanimous determination to retain his belt for the second one time in his sole trip in 2020 — extending his successful streak to 16.

Burns is a completely other fighter since returning to 170 kilos in August 2019. The Brazilian is 4-0 with each and every victory coming in dominant model, in particular his ultimate two performances: preventing former middleweight and welterweight identify challenger Demian Maia and beating former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley through unanimous determination.

Here’s the whole lot you wish to have to learn about methods to watch UFC 258, together with channels, pay-per-view costs and combat occasions.

UFC 258: TV channel, dwell flow for Usman vs. Burns

United States

In america, the UFC Combat Go prelims will start at 6:15 p.m. ET, and it’ll be simulcast on UFC Combat Go, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The prelims will proceed completely on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ pay-per-view major card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Canada

In Canada, the early prelims are on UFC Combat Go and TSN, the prelims are on TSN and RDS, and the pay-per-view major card is to be had on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink, in addition to UFC PPV on UFC Combat Go.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Combat Go and ESPN. The pay-per-view major card, set for two p.m./12 p.m. AEST/AWST (Sunday), is on Major Tournament and Fetch TV plus UFC PPV on UFC Combat Go.

Brazil

In Brazil, the prelims and major occasion (11 p.m. BRT) are on Combate.

United Kingdom

Within the U.Okay., the early prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the prelims on UFC Combat Go and BT Game. The primary card is to be had at 3 a.m. BST (Sunday) on BT Game.

Eire

In Eire, the early prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the prelims on UFC Combat Go and BT Game. The primary card is to be had at 3 a.m. BST (Sunday) on BT Game.

Germany

In Germany, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the primary card to be had at 4 a.m. CEST (Sunday) on DAZN, the worldwide sports activities streaming carrier, and UFC PPV on UFC Combat Go.

Italy

In Italy, the early prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the prelims (2 a.m. CEST Sunday) and major card (4 a.m. CEST Sunday) to be had on DAZN, the worldwide sports activities streaming carrier, and UFC PPV on UFC Combat Go.

Spain

In Spain, the early prelims and prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the primary card to be had at 4 a.m. CEST (Sunday) on DAZN, the worldwide sports activities streaming carrier, and UFC PPV on UFC Combat Go.

Mexico

In Mexico, the early prelims are on UFC Combat Go with the prelims on UFC Combat Go and Fox Sports activities. The primary card is to be had at 9 p.m. MEX on Fox Sports activities.

You’ll be able to be informed extra about methods to watch in different international locations at ufc .

What time does UFC 258 birth?

UFC Combat Go prelims: 6:15 p.m. ET | 3:15 p.m. PT

UFC 258 prelims: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

UFC 258 PPV: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

Broadcast protection of UFC 258 will start with the UFC Combat Go prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET adopted through the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view occasion is about to start round 10 p.m. ET. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns are anticipated to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, even though the precise time depends upon the period of previous fights.

How a lot is UFC 258 pay-per-view?

PPV worth: $69.99 USD

In america, the primary card of UFC 258 is to be had by the use of pay-per-view on ESPN+, which calls for a per month or every year subscription. The PPV worth for UFC 258 is $69.99 for present subscribers. For brand spanking new subscribers, a package deal worth of UFC 251 and an ESPN+ annual subscription is $89.98.

Pricing globally varies, relying on area and platform.

UFC 258 combat card

Major Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns for Usman’s Welterweight identify

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso; Girls’s Flyweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch; Middleweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera; Bantamweight

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez; Middleweight

Initial Card

Yancy Medeiros vs. Jim Miller; Light-weight

Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez; Middleweight

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima; Welterweight

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin; Girls’s Strawweight

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher; Featherweight

Gabriel Inexperienced vs. Philip Rowe; Welterweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick; Girls’s Flyweight