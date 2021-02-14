mmastreams UFC 258 Reside Streaming Reddit – Struggle Card, Effects, and Updates!! Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns Now

The UFC is in the midst of a stretch that can see a couple of titles defended over the following a number of weeks. The run continues Saturday, Feb. 13 when UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defends his identify towards Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 live to tell the tale ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Order UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on ESPN+ PPV

Usman might be the UFC’s maximum dominant champion at the present time, profitable the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and effectively protecting it towards Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal since then. However the undefeated champ would possibly face the largest take a look at of his profession on Saturday evening.

Burns has ruled his final six combatants. The Brazilian contender used to be intended to stand Usman at UFC 251 final July. Then again, a good COVID-19 ruined the ones plans. The 2 have been intended to combat once more at UFC 256, however Usman needed to pull out because of accidents.

Now enthusiasts in any case get the 2 sq. off with Usman because the -280 favourite. However somebody who’s noticed Burns vicious putting is aware of he’s a power to reckoned with.

Along with the identify combat, the UFC 258 primary card additionally includes a ladies’s flyweight combat between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, in addition to a middleweight showdown between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.

Early prelims for UFC 258 start at 6:15 p.m. on UFC Struggle Cross. Prelims will air live to tell the tale ESPN and ESPN+. The evening’s primary card is to be had completely on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You’ll be able to take a look at the whole combat card and odds, beneath:

Major Card

Kamaru Usman (-278) vs. Gilbert Burns (+220) – Welterweight Championship

Maycee Barber (+110) vs. Alexa Grasso (-134)

Kelvin Gastelum (-225) vs. Ian Heinisch (+175)

Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Julian Marquez (-177)

Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Brian Kelleher (+207)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira (-400) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+300)

Belal Muhammad (-335) vs. Dhiego Lima (+251)

Polyana Viana (+135) vs. Mallory Martin (-167)

Andre Ewell (+130) vs. Chirs Gutierrez (-167)

Early Prelims

Gabriel Inexperienced (-130) vs. Philip Rowe (+105)

Gillian Robertson (+115) vs. Miranda Maverick (-143)

Kamaru Usman objectives for the 3rd protection of his welterweight identify towards former teammate Gilbert Burns in the primary occasion of UFC 258, which is able to happen on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Usman used to be set to stand the No. 2-ranked Burns final July at UFC 251, however the Brazilian used to be pulled 10 days prior to the combat after contracting COVID-19. Usman’s rival Jorge Masvidal stepped in on quick understand however used to be ruled via the Nigerian champion.

However now the 2 former teammates at American Most sensible Workforce will meet and each raise important momentum heading into the combat. Usman is recently using a 16-fight profitable streak and has but to lose all the way through his tenure within the UFC since profitable The Final Fighter again in 2015.

Usman and Burns are accustomed to every different as coaching companions however not anything will simulate the texture of a real combat with excessive stakes.

Under is a complete rundown of the time table for UFC 258, with main points at the combat matchups, delivery instances, odds and extra.

What time is Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13

Early prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

PPV primary card: 10 p.m. ET

Broadcast protection of UFC 258 will start with the UFC Struggle Cross prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET adopted via the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view occasion is ready to start at 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Burns are anticipated to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, even if the precise time will depend on the period of previous fights.

Tips on how to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

All of the UFC 258 card, together with the PPV primary card, is to be had within the U.S. at the ESPN+ subscription streaming carrier.

Previous fights, alternatively, are viewable live to tell the tale ESPN, the WatchESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Struggle Cross.

In Canada, the primary card pay-per-view is to be had on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Struggle Cross.

Usman vs. Burns worth: How a lot does UFC 258 price?

Within the U.S., the UFC 258 primary card is to be had by the use of pay-per-view on ESPN+, which additionally calls for a subscription. The PPV worth for UFC 258 is $69.99 for present subscribers. New subscribers will pay a package deal worth of $89.98 for the UFC 258 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which provides a financial savings of over 30 p.c.

The place is UFC 258?

UFC 258 will happen at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with out enthusiasts in attendance because of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

This shall be Usman’s first combat on the UFC Apex whilst Burns will go back to the venue for the second one time after defeating Tyron Woodley final Might.