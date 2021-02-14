UFC 258 Are living Streams on Reddit Usman vs. Burns Are living Loose

The UFC is in the course of a stretch that can see more than one titles defended over the following a number of weeks. The run continues Saturday, Feb. 13 when UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defends his name towards Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 survive ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Usman might be the UFC’s maximum dominant champion nowadays, successful the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and effectively protecting it towards Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal since then. However the undefeated champ might face the most important take a look at of his occupation on Saturday evening.

Burns has ruled his ultimate six warring parties. The Brazilian contender used to be intended to stand Usman at UFC 251 ultimate July. Alternatively, a good COVID-19 ruined the ones plans. The 2 have been intended to combat once more at UFC 256, however Usman needed to pull out because of accidents.

Now lovers in spite of everything get the 2 sq. off with Usman because the -280 favourite. However any person who’s noticed Burns vicious placing is aware of he’s a drive to reckoned with.

Along with the name combat, the UFC 258 primary card additionally includes a ladies’s flyweight struggle between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, in addition to a middleweight showdown between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.

Early prelims for UFC 258 start at 6:15 p.m. on UFC Struggle Cross. Prelims will air survive ESPN and ESPN+. The evening’s primary card is to be had completely on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You’ll take a look at the overall combat card and odds, underneath:

Primary Card

Kamaru Usman (-278) vs. Gilbert Burns (+220) – Welterweight Championship

Maycee Barber (+110) vs. Alexa Grasso (-134)

Kelvin Gastelum (-225) vs. Ian Heinisch (+175)

Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Julian Marquez (-177)

Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Brian Kelleher (+207)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira (-400) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+300)

Belal Muhammad (-335) vs. Dhiego Lima (+251)

Polyana Viana (+135) vs. Mallory Martin (-167)

Andre Ewell (+130) vs. Chirs Gutierrez (-167)

Early Prelims

Gabriel Inexperienced (-130) vs. Philip Rowe (+105)

Gillian Robertson (+115) vs. Miranda Maverick (-143)

Kamaru Usman goals for the 3rd protection of his welterweight name towards former teammate Gilbert Burns in the primary occasion of UFC 258, which can happen on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Usman used to be set to stand the No. 2-ranked Burns ultimate July at UFC 251, however the Brazilian used to be pulled 10 days earlier than the combat after contracting COVID-19. Usman’s rival Jorge Masvidal stepped in on quick realize however used to be ruled by way of the Nigerian champion.

However now the 2 former teammates at American Best Crew will meet and each raise vital momentum heading into the combat. Usman is lately driving a 16-fight successful streak and has but to lose all through his tenure within the UFC since successful The Final Fighter again in 2015.

Burns has been on a roll since returning to the welterweight department in 2019. He has received 4 instantly in dominant model with victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. However Usman is, by way of a ways, his stiffest take a look at to this point.

Usman and Burns are accustomed to every different as coaching companions however not anything will simulate the texture of a real combat with excessive stakes.

Underneath is a complete rundown of the time table for UFC 258, with main points at the combat matchups, beginning instances, odds and extra.

What time is Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13

Early prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

PPV primary card: 10 p.m. ET

Broadcast protection of UFC 258 will start with the UFC Struggle Cross prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET adopted by way of the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view occasion is ready to start out at 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Burns are anticipated to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, despite the fact that the precise time relies on the period of previous fights.

The best way to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

All the UFC 258 card, together with the PPV primary card, is to be had within the U.S. at the ESPN+ subscription streaming carrier.

Previous fights, on the other hand, are viewable survive ESPN, the WatchESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Struggle Cross.

In Canada, the primary card pay-per-view is to be had on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Struggle Cross.

Usman vs. Burns value: How a lot does UFC 258 price?

Within the U.S., the UFC 258 primary card is to be had by means of pay-per-view on ESPN+, which additionally calls for a subscription. The PPV value for UFC 258 is $69.99 for present subscribers. New subscribers will pay a package value of $89.98 for the UFC 258 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which provides a financial savings of over 30 p.c.

The place is UFC 258?

UFC 258 will happen at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with out lovers in attendance because of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

This will probably be Usman’s first combat on the UFC Apex whilst Burns will go back to the venue for the second one time after defeating Tyron Woodley ultimate Might.