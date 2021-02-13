UFC 258 Reside Circulate Crackstreams – Watch Usman vs. Burns On-line Twitter Unfastened HD

The UFC is in the course of a stretch that can see a couple of titles defended over the following a number of weeks. The run continues Saturday, Feb. 13 when UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defends his identify towards Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 continue to exist ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Order UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on ESPN+ PPV

Usman could possibly be the UFC’s maximum dominant champion these days, successful the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and effectively protecting it towards Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal since then. However the undefeated champ might face the largest check of his profession on Saturday night time.

Burns has ruled his remaining six warring parties. The Brazilian contender was once meant to stand Usman at UFC 251 remaining July. Alternatively, a good COVID-19 ruined the ones plans. The 2 have been meant to combat once more at UFC 256, however Usman needed to pull out because of accidents.

Now enthusiasts after all get the 2 sq. off with Usman because the -280 favourite. However any individual who’s noticed Burns vicious hanging is aware of he’s a drive to reckoned with.

Along with the identify combat, the UFC 258 major card additionally includes a girls’s flyweight combat between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, in addition to a middleweight showdown between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.

Early prelims for UFC 258 start at 6:15 p.m. on UFC Combat Cross. Prelims will air continue to exist ESPN and ESPN+. The night time’s major card is to be had solely on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You’ll be able to take a look at the whole combat card and odds, beneath:

Major Card

Kamaru Usman (-278) vs. Gilbert Burns (+220) – Welterweight Championship

Maycee Barber (+110) vs. Alexa Grasso (-134)

Kelvin Gastelum (-225) vs. Ian Heinisch (+175)

Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Julian Marquez (-177)

Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Brian Kelleher (+207)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira (-400) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+300)

Belal Muhammad (-335) vs. Dhiego Lima (+251)

Polyana Viana (+135) vs. Mallory Martin (-167)

Andre Ewell (+130) vs. Chirs Gutierrez (-167)

Early Prelims

Gabriel Inexperienced (-130) vs. Philip Rowe (+105)

Gillian Robertson (+115) vs. Miranda Maverick (-143)

Kamaru Usman objectives for the 3rd protection of his welterweight identify towards former teammate Gilbert Burns in the primary occasion of UFC 258, which is able to happen on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It is the UFC’s 2nd pay-per-view occasion of 2021 following Dustin Poirier’s shocking knockout of Conor McGregor at UFC 257 remaining month.

Usman was once set to stand the No. 2-ranked Burns remaining July at UFC 251, however the Brazilian was once pulled 10 days earlier than the combat after contracting COVID-19. Usman’s rival Jorge Masvidal stepped in on brief understand however was once ruled via the Nigerian champion.

However now the 2 former teammates at American Best Group will meet and each raise vital momentum heading into the combat. Usman is recently driving a 16-fight successful streak and has but to lose throughout his tenure within the UFC since successful The Final Fighter again in 2015.

Burns has been on a roll since returning to the welterweight department in 2019. He has received 4 instantly in dominant style with victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. However Usman is, via some distance, his stiffest check thus far.

Usman and Burns are aware of every different as coaching companions however not anything will simulate the texture of a real combat with excessive stakes.

Beneath is a complete rundown of the time table for UFC 258, with main points at the combat matchups, get started occasions, odds and extra.

What time is Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13

Early prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

PPV major card: 10 p.m. ET

Broadcast protection of UFC 258 will start with the UFC Combat Cross prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET adopted via the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view occasion is ready to start at 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Burns are anticipated to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, even if the precise time is dependent upon the duration of previous fights.

The way to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

All the UFC 258 card, together with the PPV major card, is to be had within the U.S. at the ESPN+ subscription streaming carrier.

Previous fights, on the other hand, are viewable continue to exist ESPN, the WatchESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Combat Cross.

In Canada, the primary card pay-per-view is to be had on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Combat Cross.

Usman vs. Burns value: How a lot does UFC 258 price?

Within the U.S., the UFC 258 major card is to be had by means of pay-per-view on ESPN+, which additionally calls for a subscription. The PPV value for UFC 258 is $69.99 for present subscribers. New subscribers will pay a package value of $89.98 for the UFC 258 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which gives a financial savings of over 30 %.

The place is UFC 258?

UFC 258 will happen at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with out enthusiasts in attendance because of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

This shall be Usman’s first combat on the UFC Apex whilst Burns will go back to the venue for the second one time after defeating Tyron Woodley remaining Might.

Usman vs. Burns odds for UFC 258

Consistent with BetMGM, Usman sits as a substantial favourite at -275, that means a chance of $275 would wish to be made with the intention to earn a $100 benefit must Usman pop out victorious. Burns is the underdog at +225 the place a $100 guess would earn a $225 benefit.