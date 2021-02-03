Purposeful Meals Components Marketplace will enjoy a noticeable expansion right through the forecast length 2021-2027

The global functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Functional Food Ingredients are bioactive compounds that can be used in the manufacture of functional foods. These bioactive compounds can be obtained from a variety of sources such as primary agricultural products, marine sources, microbial and inorganic raw materials. Functional food ingredients can improve health and reduce the risk of disease. Functional food ingredients contain minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants and probiotics.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nestle

PepsiCo

ConAgra

Kellogg

Yakult Honsha

Danone

Meiji

Coca-Cola

Tata

General Mills

Functional Food Ingredients Market is segmented by Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics & Dietary Fibre

Probiotics

Carotenoids

Protein

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Functional Food Ingredients Market is segmented by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Dairy Based Products

Infant Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Functional Food Ingredients Market Report

1. What was the Functional Food Ingredients Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Functional Food Ingredients Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3.

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Functional Food Ingredients Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

