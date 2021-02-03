Practical Flour Marketplace will revel in a noticeable expansion all the way through the forecast duration 2021-2027

The functional flour market is expected to reach 7.5% growth from 2021 to 2027. Functional flour is a type of flour that has been transformed through various processes such as wheat breeding and blending to increase its nutritional value. . Functional wheat flour has more health benefits than regular wheat flour. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals. Functional flours are grain and non-grain flours modified to increase the value of individual components for a variety of applications through breeding, mixing and further processing. Consumers around the world are adopting blends of grains, cereals and lentils into everyday foods for essential nutrients. Additionally, growing gluten-related allergies are driving the demand for non-wheat flour.

The following players are covered in this report:

Harinera del Mar

Oromas

Harimsa

Haricaman

Comercial Gallo

Unilever (MAIZENA)

Harinera Vilafranquina

Ebro Foods (Santa Rita Harinas)

Ingredion

Limagrain

Functional Flour Market is segmented by Type

Pre-Cooked Flour

Specialty Flour

Functional Flour Market is segmented by Application

Bakery

Soups & Sauces

R.T.E Products

Others

