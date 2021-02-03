Controlled Safety Services and products Marketplace: Measurement & Developments Displays a Fast Expansion through 2027

The global managed services market size was valued at USD 174.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2025. Advancements in cloud-based technologies and technological proliferation, in general, is anticipated to fuel the growth. Banks and other financial institutions are turning to managed services to address various concerns such as market and regulatory change, technological change, and talent scarcity, among others. The managed services model helps run business processes and operations to improve operational efficiency and quality on a long-term basis.

The major players in the managed services market are IBM (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), DXC Technology (US), AT&T (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cognizant US), HCL (India), TCS (India), Infosys (India), Dimension Data (South Africa), NTT (Japan), GTT Communications (US), Happiest Minds Technologies (India), Rackspace (US), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), and CenturyLink (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Managed Services Market Key Segments:

Based on service types

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Information Services

Based on verticals

Telecom

Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (transportation and Hospitality)

Based on organization size

Small and Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on deployment modes

Cloud

On-premises

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Managed Services Market Report

What was the Data Acquisition System Market size in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Data Acquisition System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Acquisition System Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

