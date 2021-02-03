Thermal Printing Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The thermal transfer printing market is expected to grow from $43.2 billion in 2020 to $53.5 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of automatic identification and data capture technologies to improve productivity, increasing product safety and anti-counterfeiting concerns, increasing use of thermal transfer printing technology in modern on-demand printing applications, increasing penetration and increasing use of wireless technology in mobile printers, growing rapidly in the e-commerce industry, RFID and barcode thermal printers are a major driving force in the thermal transfer printing market.

Key players operating in the global thermal printing market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Toshiba TEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, and Brother International Corporation.

Thermal Printing Market Segmentations

By Offering

Printer

Supplies

By Printer Type

Barcode Printers

POS Printers

Kiosk & Ticket Printers

RFID Printers

Card Printers

By Format Type

Industrial Format

Desktop Format

Mobile Format

By Printing Technology

Direct Thermal (DT)

Thermal Transfer (TT)

Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)

By Application

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing & Industrial

Healthcare & Hospitality

Government

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Thermal Printing Market Report

What was the Thermal Printing Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Thermal Printing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Thermal Printing Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

