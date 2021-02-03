3-d Imaging Marketplace 2021: International Business Research Report back to 2027

The global 3D Imaging market size will grow from $15.5 billion in 2020 to $40.1 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over the forecast period. A major growth factor for the 3D imaging market is the increasing demand for 3D image sensors in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, media and entertainment. The growing demand for 3D accelerometers for smartphones and game consoles is expected to drive the market growth.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global 3D imaging market include GE Healthcare (US), Autodesk (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan), Philips (Netherland), Trimble (US), FARO (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), HP (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Topcon (Japan), Able Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Esri (US), Bentley Systems (US), Pixologic (US), Pix4D (Switzerland). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global market.

3D Imaging Market Key Segments

By component

Solutions

3D modeling

3D scanning

3D layout and animation

3D visualization and rendering

Hardware

3D display

3D sensors

Services

Managed Services

Profession Services

By deployment mode

Cloud

On-premises

By organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Architecture and Construction

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agricultural irrigation, and BFSI)

