3-d Imaging Marketplace 2021: International Business Research Report back to 2027

The global 3D Imaging market size will grow from $15.5 billion in 2020 to $40.1 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over the forecast period. A major growth factor for the 3D imaging market is the increasing demand for 3D image sensors in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, media and entertainment. The growing demand for 3D accelerometers for smartphones and game consoles is expected to drive the market growth.
Key market players
Major vendors in the global 3D imaging market include GE Healthcare (US), Autodesk (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan), Philips (Netherland), Trimble (US), FARO (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), HP (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Topcon (Japan), Able Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Esri (US), Bentley Systems (US), Pixologic (US), Pix4D (Switzerland). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global market.
3D Imaging Market Key Segments
By component
Solutions
- 3D modeling
- 3D scanning
- 3D layout and animation
- 3D visualization and rendering
Hardware
- 3D display
- 3D sensors
Services
- Managed Services
- Profession Services
By deployment mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
By organization size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive and Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Architecture and Construction
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agricultural irrigation, and BFSI)
