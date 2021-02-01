Meals Non-Thermal Processing Marketplace Enlargement, Measurement, Alternative, Proportion and Forecast 2021-2027

The Non-Thermal Processing market is growing, registering a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Non-heat treatment is useful for providing microbiologically safe foods and extends shelf life. This Non-Thermal Processing uses a number of techniques to help prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi and insects. The non-processed method also helps destroy pathogens and preserves sensory properties and nutrient content similar to raw or fresh products while eating food safely. Thermal food processing techniques commonly used can result in changes in product properties such as flavor, color, texture or nutritional value due to the application of heat. On the other hand, unheated food processing technology helps maintain these properties in food while not changing or minimizing product profiles.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bosch

Emerson

Buhler

Hiperbaric Espana

Avure Technologies

Chic Freshertech

Elea Technology

Pulsemaster

Nordion

Food Non-Thermal Processing Market is segmented by Type

HPP

PEF

Irradiation

Ultrasound

Cold Plasma

Food Non Thermal Processing Market is segmented by Application

Meat

Fish

Fruits And Vegetables

Drinks

Other

