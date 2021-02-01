Meals Grade Alcohol Marketplace Percentage, Trade Dimension, Alternative, Research, Forecast 2021-2027

The global food grade alcohol market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Food grade alcohol is primarily used in the food and beverage industry as an ingredient in products such as flavorings, extracts, dyes, etc. Alcohol, also known as ethanol, is a versatile product with a wide variety of uses, from food and pharmaceuticals to industrial solvents. The food industry is a major user of alcohol. Alcohol is used in the manufacture of vinegar, flavorings and extracts, candy glaze, food dyes, yeast, animal feed supplements, and a variety of food sprays. In general, the main difference between fuel-grade ethanol and food-grade ethanol production is the addition of a small amount of solvent or gasoline to fuel-grade ethanol to make it undrinkable. Food grade equipment is not necessarily used in the alcohol production process.

The following players are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology

RoquetteFreres

Fonterra Co-operative

Cristalco

Grain Processing

Wilmar International

Manildra

Food Grade Alcohol Market is segmented by Type

Sugarcane & Molasses

Grains

Fruits

Others

Food Grade Alcohol Market is segmented by Application

Food

Beverage

Health care & Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Report

