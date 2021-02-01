Meals Fortifying Brokers Marketplace Research, Developments, Expansion, Dimension, Proportion and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The global Food Fortifying Agents market is expected to record a 10.3% CAGR over the forecast period. Foods are often fortified with micronutrients to increase their nutritional value. These micronutrients can be vitamins or minerals and can be added by commercial food companies to add more value to their products and increase the demand for those who prefer healthy foods. Moreover, many government agencies around the world are also launching health policies related to adding beneficiary nutrients to meals or key products, especially grains and dairy products, to reduce cases of dietary deficiency. In addition, the global food fortifier industry has broad research and development and the potential health benefits of micronutrients are strengths in enhancing body growth, together leading to widespread adoption of food fortifiers.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cargill

DuPont

Royal DSM

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Nestle

Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle

Chr. Hansen

Food Fortifying Agents Market is segmented by Type

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins & amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Others

Food Fortifying Agents Market is segmented by Application

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Fats & Oils

Bulk Food Items

Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Others

