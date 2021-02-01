Meals Extrusion Marketplace will enjoy a noticeable expansion all over the forecast length 2021-2027

The food extrusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. Food extrusion is part of the food processing process, where food is designed in a certain way and later brought to a defined size, mainly using blades. . Breakfast cereals, baby food, a wide variety of pasta and confectionery products make important uses of the food extrusion mechanism. Food extrusion helps reduce the number of microorganisms in food when processed at high temperatures, and removes natural toxins, making food more safe to consume. It is a modern food processing technology consisting of heat transfer, mass transfer, shear and pressure change for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturing and conveying. Food extrusion can accommodate new foods and consumer snacks. This process is mainly carried out in two processes: cold extrusion and hot extrusion.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bühler

Akron Tool & Die

Baker Perkins

Coperion

Lindquist Machine

Pavan SPA

Kahl Group

Triott Group

Flexicon

Groupe Legris Industries

The Bonnot Company

American Extrusion International

Food Extrusion Market is segmented by Type

Cold extrusion

Hot extrusion

Food Extrusion Market is segmented by Application

Savory Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Bread

Flours & Starches

Others

