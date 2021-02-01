Confectionery Processing Apparatus Marketplace Research, Tendencies, Expansion, Proportion and Forecast – 2027

Confectionery processing equipment is a machine used in the production of confectionery products such as hard candy, gum, gummi and jellies, and soft confectionery. Growing market presence of confectionery companies around the world is driving the growth of the retail and confectionery industry.

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%

The confectionery processing equipment ecosystem comprises confectionery processing equipment providers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) (US), Aasted ApS (Denmark), BCH Ltd (England),

Based on type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Thermal

Mixers, blenders, and cutters

Extrusion

Cooling

Coating

Others

Based on mode of operation, the market has been segmented as follows:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Confectionery Processing Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Report



1. What was the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Confectionery Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



