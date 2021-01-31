2021 WWE Royal Rumble stay flow: Kickoff display

WWE Royal Rumble is all set to pop off this night (Solar., Jan. 31, 2021) from the ThunderDome inside of Tropicana Box in St. Petersburg, Florida at 7:00 pm ET, continue to exist the WWE Community. You may additionally be capable of watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) in case your cable supplier is sporting the development. WWE Royal Rumble 2021: UK delivery time, stay flow, easy methods to watch, battle card and who’s collaborating with competition introduced. The Royal Rumble is arising this weekend because the WWE will get 2021 up and working in the one approach they know the way.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: watch, delivery instances, complete card and WWE Community

Edge and Randy Orton kick off the Royal Rumble event, and Goldberg takes on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

There is a lot happening on the Royal Rumble. No longer handiest will Goldberg problem for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship, Edge is returning to the hoop within the males’s Rumble event. No longer handiest that, he will be the No. 2 entrant — following No. 1, Randy Orton.

LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match protection of Royal Rumble under, starting with the primary event of the night time and proper on via to the primary tournament.

Kick your off your footwear, calm down, and revel in the entire motion together with your favourite professional wrestling website online. And take into accout to stay refreshing! Notice: To get in at the dialog in this display, discuss with our open thread right here.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE QUICK RESULTS

Males’s Royal Rumble event

Girls’s Royal Rumble event

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

Charlotte Aptitude & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

Closing 12 months’s Royal Rumble utterly rocked. It featured Brock Lesnar beginning at No. 1 and wrecking everybody — till Drew McIntyre entered the sector and Claymore Kicked Lesnar out of the hoop. On Sunday WWE will try to recreate equivalent magic, however with out the assistance of a dynamic stay crowd.

Get started instances

The Royal Rumble will emanate from WWE’s ThunderDome, held in Florida’s Tropicana Box stadium. The principle card begins each days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. In case you are a paid WWE Community subscriber — at $9.99 a month — you’ll be able to watch the Royal Rumble stay for no additional value. Differently, you can wish to touch your native cable supplier.

Audience in the United Kingdom must keep up past due to look at the Royal Rumble; the display begins middle of the night Sunday UK time. The Royal Rumble begins for Australians at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

Notice that this is among the ultimate WWE pay-per-views US audience can watch at the WWE Community. From March 18, you will have to undergo NBC’s Peacock streaming carrier.

Fit card

WWE Championship event: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg.

Common Championship Closing Guy Status event: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Males’s Royal Rumble event.

Girls’s Royal Rumble event.

Girls’s Tag Crew Championship event: Charlotte and Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

SmackDown Girls’s Championship event: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella.

watch: WWE Community

You’ll delivery (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Community right here:

WWE Community

The per month worth is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a loose month, however that is now not the case now that there is a loose tier (which pay-per-view occasions don’t seem to be coated by means of, unfortunately).

The WWE Community app is to be had on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fireplace TV, Amazon Kindle Fireplace, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

First printed on Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:38 p.m. PT.

The Royal Rumble starts the street to WrestleMania, with the winner getting a global championship shot at WrestleMania. There will be two Rumbles this 12 months: A males’s and a ladies’s. Each global championships might be defended too. Along with the aforementioned WWE Championship bout, Kevin Owens demanding situations for Roman Reigns’ Common Championship.