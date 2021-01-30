Laptop Aided Dispatch Marketplace Business Research, Expansion, Tendencies and Forecast – 2027

The growing demand for public safety and technological advances is expected to fuel the growth of the Computer Aided dispatch (CAD) market. Computer-assisted dispatch technology is used to ensure safe and secure dispatch work.

Computer Aided Dispatch Market size is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The Computer Aided Dispatch Market vendors, such as IMPACT (US), Avtec Inc. (US), Caliber Public Safety (US), Zetron, Inc. (US), TriTech Software Systems (US), Superion (US), Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US), Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US), Priority Dispatch Corp. (US), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (US),

By deployment type

On-premises

Cloud

Computer Aided Dispatch Market By organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Computer Aided Dispatch industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Computer Aided Dispatch Market Report



1. What was the Computer Aided Dispatch Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Computer Aided Dispatch Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computer Aided Dispatch Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



