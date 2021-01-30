Laptop Graphics Marketplace Measurement, Percentage, Expansion, Tendencies, Research and Forecast – 2027

Computer Graphics Market to grow from $23.33 billion in 2014 to $32.68 billion by 2019, at a (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period.

Using certain presets to change user behavior to modern applications will drive development in the computer graphics market. The growing demand for computer graphics in the entertainment industry is a major factor expected to drive the market growth. Computer graphics are used to create 3D animations and 3D movies that are expected to boost the demand for computer graphics and drive market growth.

Some Of The Major Players Such as Intel Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Adobe Systems, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Mentor Graphics, Sony, Siemens PLM Software, NVidia, and Microsoft.

On the basis of services:

Consulting

Integration

Training and Support

On the basis of end-users:

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprises

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Computer Graphics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Computer Graphics Market Report



1. What was the Computer Graphics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Computer Graphics Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computer Graphics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



