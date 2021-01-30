Complicated Match Processing Marketplace Measurement, Proportion, Expansion, Developments, Research and Forecast – 2027

Complex Event Processing market is estimated to grow from USD 1.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 4.95 Billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%.

Complex Event Processing (CEP) focuses primarily on managing data in motion by tracking, analyzing, and processing information as specific events occur. The flow of information is collected, combined, and analyzed to match the resulting pattern with defined behavior.

The key players in the Complex Event Processing market are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Insitute, Inc., Informatica Corporation, WSO2, Inc., Nastel Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Software AG, and EsperTech, Inc.

By Application:

Algorithmic Trading

Electronic Transaction Monitoring

Dynamic Pre-Trae Analytics

Data Enrichment

Fraud Detection

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Asset Management and Predictive Scheduling

Geo-fencing and Geospatial analysis

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Complex Event Processing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Complex Event Processing Market Report



1. What was the Complex Event Processing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Complex Event Processing Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Complex Event Processing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



