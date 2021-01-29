Turn Chip Generation Marketplace Enlargement, Measurement, Alternative, Percentage and Forecast 2021-2027

The flip chip technology market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.74% over the forecast period 2021-2027. A flip chip is a common semiconductor device designed to incorporate solder bumps over the connection pads of an IC or micro-electromechanical system (MEMS). This methodology creates a very thorough and reliable connection between the part and the board. Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection (C4), consists of mounting a semiconductor device by flipping the chip and conductive bumps deposited on the chip pad on the wafer surface. Numerous advantages such as low cost, high packaging density, improved circuit reliability and small size have led to increased adoption of flip chips in the electronics industry.

The following players are covered in this report:

Samsung

Intel

Global Foundries

UMC

ASE

Amkor

STATS ChipPAC

Powertech

STMicroelectronics

Flip Chip Technology Market is segmented by Type

Packaging Technology

Mosaic Technology

Other

Flip Chip Technology Market is segmented by Application

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial sector

Medical devices

Smart technologies

Military & aerospace

