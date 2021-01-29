Business Airport Complete Frame Scanners Marketplace Dimension | COVID-19 Affect Research | Forecast to 2026

Full body scanners are one of the most effective components in the security screening area. A full body scanner is a device that primarily detects suspicious objects on a person’s body during a security or surveillance examination. Full-body scanners are primarily deployed in areas of high security perimeter and strategic importance, such as VVIP residences, defense headquarters, airports, etc.

Airport Full Body Scanner Market is accounted for $106.30 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $234.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global airport full body scanner market include Millivision Inc., Rapiscan Systems Ltd., Brijot Imaging Systems, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, American Science & Engineering Group, and Braun & Company Ltd.

Airport Classes Covered:

Class C

Class B

Class A

Technologies Covered:

Backscatter X-Ray Scanner

Millimeter Wave Scanner

