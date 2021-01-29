Industrial P2P CDN Marketplace Proportion, Call for Research, Expansion, Traits and Forecast – 2027

Commercial Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) market size to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 14%.

The Peer to Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) consists of interconnected servers that efficiently distribute large-scale web content to multiple users in multiple locations. P2P CDN aims to provide high availability of high-performance servers by serving end users. It also improves customer interface and network performance.

The key and emerging market players include Streamroot Inc. (US), Peer5 Inc. (US), Viblast (Bulgaria), Globecast (France), Qumu Corporation (US), LLC CDN Video (England), Play2Live (Malta), Kollective (US), PeerApp (US), Akamai Technologies (US),

By Content Type

Video

Non-video

By Solution

Web performance optimization

Media delivery

Cloud security

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Commercial P2P CDN industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Commercial P2P CDN Market Report



1. What was the Commercial P2P CDN Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Commercial P2P CDN Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial P2P CDN Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



